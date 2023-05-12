Dear Annie: Today, I’d like to share some insights concerning bathroom safety. My wife and I are senior citizens, and we sometimes have dizzy spells while in the shower. We used to have a rubber mat on the floor of the shower, but I noticed that the mat became very slippery, which happens over time due to the fats in the bath soap. Seniors should be careful to make sure their bath mat isn’t slippery and should replace it if it is.