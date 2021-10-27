Dear Heloise: My husband and I are having a disagreement about eggs. He thinks AA grade eggs have higher nutritional value than an A or B grade egg. I say they don’t. Who is correct?
— Donna S., Salem, Ore.
Donna, you are. According to the American Egg Board, there is no nutritional difference between AA, A and B eggs. There is also no difference between brown and white shelled eggs. The color of the eggshell simply depends on the breed of hen.
When a recipe calls for eggs, it usually means a large egg. Just an FYI.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.