Dear Annie: Your solicitation for a Father’s Day story made me contemplate my life. I have been very blessed. My biological father is still with us at 89. He was an example of volunteerism and strength. He was always involved at church and in Boy Scouts.
Unfortunately, he was an alcoholic, but he has been sober for 35 years; he recovered and strengthened his marriage and still attends daily Alcoholics Anonymous meetings to support the recovery of others.
My childhood friend’s dad had cardiac issues and was disabled. He built his own home and could fix anything. He taught me to be handy and loved to drive around and explore the local area. Another friend’s dad taught me to fish and hunt. He helped me buy my first shotgun 45 years ago. Another friend’s dad owned a campground. He taught me to drive a tractor and lawn mower. He taught me to use a chainsaw and to fell a tree. Another friend’s dad taught me how to drink responsibly and offered many lessons on life. I was with him moments before a tragic accident that took his life. Again, I have been blessed with so many strong fathers!
— Surrounded by Strong Father Figures
Dear Father Figures: Thank you for your letter.
