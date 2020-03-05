Dear Readers: By now, some of your holiday gifts and gadgets might need fresh batteries. Here are some helpful hints about installation, disposal and usage:
What battery type and size are indicated? Don’t use a different size or style of battery.
Never mix old and new batteries — if one goes out, replace all of them.
Ensure the battery contacts are clean and free of lint.
Pay attention to polarity. The plus and minus must match up.
Don’t dispose of batteries in fire — they can explode!
Always follow the item’s directions for battery installation.
— Heloise
