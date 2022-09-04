Dear Heloise: Your voice is so respected, and I would love for you to forward this hint to networks that show highlights, graphics, etc., and insist on playing music while the commentators are “analyzing” the highlight or graphic.
Most Popular
Articles
- Six men charged with riot participation after Belton fight
- EXCLUSIVE: Mistrial declared in Temple murder case
- 2 who died in police chase to Fort Worth identified
- Temple Police seek information in deadly hit-and-run case
- 7 Belton ISD library books challenged
- Belton ISD to hold groundbreaking for new West Temple elementary campus
- Council approves apartment complex despite opposition
- ‘He’s just a baller’: Senior strong safety Donoso delivers for Temple’s defense
- Two up, two down: Temple puts away Willis for 34-20 victory, pushes record to 2-0
- Troy officer pursues suspect vehicle to Fort Worth