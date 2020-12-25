Dear Readers: Today we celebrate the birth of a man who is sometimes called the Prince of Peace. Peace is something this nation and the entire world needs more of these days. In a world of war, sickness and violence, it may seem as though world peace is out of our grasp.
Peace does not come easy. It takes work. The peace, joy and happiness we look for starts with each of us and spills out to others. Remember, we are all part of the family of man, and even if you can’t like someone, try to love them in the spirit of mankind. Let’s learn to enjoy and celebrate the differences between us and others. Let’s learn to accept and love each other as we are and as we were taught to do over 2,000 years ago.
— Heloise