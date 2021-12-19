Dear Heloise: For many years, I have given my grandchildren cash for their birthdays, with this caveat: They can spend one-third however they wish, one-third is to save, and one-third is to donate to their favorite charity. The one-third that excites them the most is their donation, and they cannot wait to tell me which charity it is, plus this gets them into the habit of regular charitable giving when they are older.
— Big Al, Farmington, Conn.
Big Al, this is a wonderful suggestion and certainly a learning one for family members. Getting in the habit of giving to local charities is a good thing for you, as well as for all those charities that give communities so much needed help.
— Heloise