Dear Heloise: You have a recipe for a red velvet cake that was so easy to make and tasted delicious. Would you please reprint that recipe? I’ve misplaced my copy, and I want to make it for Valentine’s Day.

— Carmela G., Brownsville, Texas

Carmela, here it is — one of my favorite cakes. You’ll need:

4 bottles (half-ounce size) red food coloring

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

1/2 cup solid vegetable shortening

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 1/2 cups sifted cake flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 teaspoon baking soda

Mix food coloring with cocoa and set aside. Beat shortening with sugar; add eggs one at a time, mixing after each addition. Add food coloring mixture and vanilla. Alternately add flour, salt and buttermilk, beating well. Stir in vinegar and baking soda. Bake in 350 F oven for 30 minutes or until done. Makes one large loaf cake or one three-layer cake.

— Heloise

