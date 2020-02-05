Dear Heloise: You have a recipe for a red velvet cake that was so easy to make and tasted delicious. Would you please reprint that recipe? I’ve misplaced my copy, and I want to make it for Valentine’s Day.
— Carmela G., Brownsville, Texas
Carmela, here it is — one of my favorite cakes. You’ll need:
4 bottles (half-ounce size) red food coloring
3 tablespoons cocoa powder
1/2 cup solid vegetable shortening
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 1/2 cups sifted cake flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk
1 tablespoon vinegar
1 teaspoon baking soda
Mix food coloring with cocoa and set aside. Beat shortening with sugar; add eggs one at a time, mixing after each addition. Add food coloring mixture and vanilla. Alternately add flour, salt and buttermilk, beating well. Stir in vinegar and baking soda. Bake in 350 F oven for 30 minutes or until done. Makes one large loaf cake or one three-layer cake.
— Heloise
