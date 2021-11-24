Dear Heloise: You have a recipe for Shrimp Dijon that I dearly love. However, I’ve lost the recipe. Would you repeat that in your column? My brother is coming for a visit, and I’d like to make that recipe for him.
—Mary Ellen C., Sedona, Arizona
Mary Ellen, this is one of my most requested recipes! Here it is. You’ll need:
1/4 cup butter or margarine
1 1/2 pounds peeled, deveined shrimp
1 medium onion, thinly chopped
1/4 cup flour
1 1/2 cups milk
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 6-ounce package cream cheese, softened
Melt butter or margarine in frying pan, add shrimp and onions, and saute for 3 minutes; do not brown. Sprinkle flour into mixture while thinning the mixture with the milk a little at a time to avoid lumping. Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese until blended and warmed through, but DO NOT BOIL. Serve over rice.
— Heloise
