Dear Readers: Stop. Stop for just a moment. With everything that’s going on in your life — your job, school, COVID, your family, your friends and the world around you — stress, anxiety, physical pain and fear can build. We all can have it. But there’s a way to cope. It’s as simple as meditation.
Meditation involves sitting quietly and focusing your mind on one thought or physical item for a short set period of time (two 20-minute sessions per day are usually recommended), while controlling your breathing.
This practice can clear your mind, relieve stress and improve your focus, all done naturally.
Do some reading and research on the subject, and ask your doctor about the benefits of meditation.
— Heloise
P.S. You might find using a mantra (a repeating word or phrase) helpful. For example, while breathing in through your nose, think “calm”; breathe out of your mouth while thinking: “quiet.”
