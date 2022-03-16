Dear Heloise: I know people write to you all the time asking you to repeat recipes, but I really need you to repeat your Teriyaki Sauce recipe.
My husband and I were married one year ago on March 27 in Hawaii on the island of Maui. It was so romantic and actually a spur of the moment decision after three years of dating. Two weeks ago my husband broke his leg in a skiing accident, and while he’s recovering nicely, we won’t be going out to celebrate this year. So to celebrate our first anniversary I want to make a dinner like the one we had that evening in Maui. Would you repeat that recipe for us?
— Courtney A., Kenosha, Wis.
Courtney, Congratulations on your upcoming anniversary, and many happy years yet to come.
My family and I lived in Hawaii in the late 1950s, and I still have warm memories of the islands. So here is that Teriyaki recipe for your anniversary. You’ll need:
1 button garlic
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon ginger
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon sesame oil
2 tablespoons water
1/4 cup soy sauce
Mash garlic with sugar to a fine pulp, then mix in the remaining ingredients.
— Heloise