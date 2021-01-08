Dear Heloise: Our granddaughter had a brilliant idea when low on funds. For our birthday, she made tickets...one for one dinner meal, one for cutting our grass, one for picking up groceries for us ... the tickets went on and on. For seniors and people who live alone, I think this is a wonderful idea, such as one free outing or one hour of sitting and talking. Giving of yourself is more important than “stuff” you don’t need.
— Carlyn H., Prattville, Ala.
