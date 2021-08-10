Dear Annie: I am disabled, and I find it difficult to deal with people who seem to be critical of my ailment or who think there is nothing wrong with me.
This all started when I was 25 and hurt myself at work. That was followed by failed lower back surgery. My injuries are not visible at all. I’m 52 now and still get the looks. I have had the police called several times for parking with my handicapped placard because people have doubted my injury.
It is extremely embarrassing and hurtful. However, I look at it like this: Those same people who give me looks or make snide remarks are the ones who would not think twice about using anything that was offered to them if they were handicapped.
Here’s another thing to think about: By denying yourself the help you need, you are not allowing yourself the best care possible, nor are you truly taking care of yourself. If you are disabled, YOU must always come first. As the penguins from “Madagascar” would say, “Just smile and wave, boys; just smile and wave.”
— Surviving and Living Life with a Disability
Dear Living Life with Disability: Thank you for sharing your perspective. I hope it empowers others to smile and wave.
