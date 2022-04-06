Dear Heloise: We’re having friends over for Easter, and they’ve made a special request for shrimp dijon. I made it two years ago, and it was such a big hit with my guests that they mention it every time I see them. Sadly, I can’t find the recipe. Would you reprint it for me and my salivating guests?
— Cody R., Bloomington, Ind.
Cody, I’m flattered you and your guests enjoyed this recipe so much. Here it is. You’ll need:
1 1/2 pounds peeled, deveined shrimp
1/4 cup butter or margarine
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
1/4 cup flour
1 1/2 cups milk
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 6-ounce package cream cheese, softened
Melt butter or margarine in a frying pan, add shrimp and onions and saute for three minutes, but do not brown. Sprinkle flour into the mixture while thinning the mixture with the milk a little at a time to avoid lumping.
Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper and cook for three to five minutes.
Stir in cream cheese until blended and warmed through, but do not boil. Serve over rice.
— Heloise
