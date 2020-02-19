Dear Heloise: Please reprint your recipe for War Cake. I want to make it for my dad, who loves this recipe more than any other cake. Mahalo!
— Kiko H., Hilo, Hawaii
Aloha, Kiko. This is an all-time favorite recipe, and I get many requests for a reprint, so here it is:
Using a medium-to-large-size cooking pot/pan, mix together 2 cups brown sugar, 2 cups hot water and 2 teaspoons shortening. Add 1/2 to 3/4 cup raisins and 1 teaspoon each of salt, cinnamon and cloves. Boil for 5 minutes after the mixture begins to bubble.
When the mixture is cold (and it MUST be cold), add 3 cups of flour and 1 teaspoon of baking soda that has been dissolved in a couple of teaspoons of hot water. Mix well, then pour into a greased tube pan and bake 1 hour at 350-375 F.
FYI: When your cake is finished baking, run a spatula or knife around the edges to loosen the cake from the pan, then tap the cake pan gently on a flat surface to help loosen the bottom of the cake.
— Heloise