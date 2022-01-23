Dear Heloise: My favorite way to fix asparagus is to steam it then pour a heated mixture of 2 tablespoons of oil, 2 tablespoons of vinegar, 1 tablespoon of sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt over it. Delicious!
— Jo, Navasota, Texas
Jo, many of you have sent in your favorite way to cook asparagus. This one sounds delicious. When you are buying asparagus, you want to get the freshest you can, so look for tight, compact “leaves” on the head of the stalk. Opened ones or those with yellow showing are old. Also look at the cut end of the stem — the fresher the cut, the fresher the asparagus.
— Heloise