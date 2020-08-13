Dear Readers: A quick and convenient lunch option may be going the way of the dinosaur because of COVID-19. The supermarket salad bar, sold by weight and created and dished up by you, can be, according to some health officials, a hot bed for the spread of the virus.
The virus, experts fear, can live on uncovered foods and on serving implements. Even the sneeze guard cannot protect you from the virus.
Spread primarily by almost invisible drops of respiratory fluid from coughing, talking and sneezing, COVID-19 has changed many things, and supermarket management teams are for the most part choosing to suspend salad bar sales for the time being.
Will the salad bar make a comeback? Stay tuned.
— Heloise
P.S. Many bakery items, such as breads, buns and donuts, are out of production now, too.
