Dear Heloise: My mother is in a nursing home. She doesn’t always remember people or their names, but she loves getting mail of any kind. Since I live a few states away and have to travel frequently for my job, I send her postcards and sometimes a short letter. The doctor says it helps her remember me, and it makes her day.
