Dear Heloise: My husband has asked me to make your Creole Roast again. He loves it, and I liked it too, but I don’t have the recipe anymore. Would you reprint this one for us roast lovers who like to grill outdoors?
— Sadie H., Elizabeth City, N.C.
Sadie, here it is:
2 to 2 1/2 pounds beef tenderloin
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon snipped parsley or 1/2 to 1 teaspoon dried parsley
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon celery seed
1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
1/8 teaspoon onion powder
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
Trim off any excess fat and rub meat with Worcestershire sauce. Combine the parsley, salt, pepper, celery seed, red pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and ground cloves, sprinkle over the meat and rub in. Cover the roast and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour or overnight in the refrigerator.
In a covered grill, arrange preheated coals around a drip pan; test for medium heat above the pan. Insert a meat thermometer near the center of the roast and place on a grill rack over the drip pan but NOT over the coals. Lower the hood and grill until thermometer registers 140 degrees for rare (about 45 minutes), 160 degrees for medium (about 55 minutes) or 170 for well done (about 1 hour).
