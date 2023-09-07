Dear Heloise: I know you’re a proponent of vinegar’s many uses. I discovered another yesterday: Spray vinegar onto price tags that are stuck on glass or ceramics. Let it sit for a while, then scrape off. My fingernails are thrilled! No more scrape, scrape, scraping! Cheers.
Most Popular
Articles
- Whataburger to build new Temple restaurant after demolition of old eatery
- FedEx to lay off 56 Temple workers, shutter Kegley Road facility
- 2 killed, 2 injured in Bell County crash
- ‘A hostile and toxic environment’: Former Morgan's Point Resort official cites City Council actions in resignation letter
- Strange case: Indictment: Naked woman allegedly assaulted Bell deputy
- Wildcats fall: Temple can’t keep pace with Willis in 45-17 setback
- Conner Thomas Haun, age 17, of Salado, Died August 24, 2023
- Broncos amped for prime time: Lake Belton set for clash with Red Oak on ESPN2
- A kiss of Bliss: Temple candy maker’s new chocolate variety is a big seller
- Doris Ellis Jean Nolan Gregg, age 90, of Temple, TX, died Wednesday