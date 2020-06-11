Dear Readers: We change the batteries in our smoke detector regularly, but how often should we change the actual detector?
Smoke detectors are appliances, and they wear out. There is a sensor inside the unit that has a lifespan (typically seven to 10 years), after which it won’t work correctly anymore.
Keep in mind, just because the unit beeps when you test it, doesn’t mean the alarm will sound when there’s smoke or a fire. It’s best to replace the entire unit every seven years. Not sure when your smoke detector was replaced? It’s time. — Heloise
P.S. Practicing fire drills with the family is a good idea. Make sure everyone has two ways to get out of the house, and decide in advance of a meeting place. Once you’re out, you’re out. Do not go back into the house for any reason!
