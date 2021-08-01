Dear Heloise: I give my dogs a fresh-meat dog food; it’s not the processed, dry food that comes in the big bag. My veterinarian likes the changes to my dogs’ health. They have more energy, their coats are strong, hydrated and shiny (from fatty acids and omega-3), and the antioxidants and protein help to keep them healthy.
— Leslie W. in California, via email
Leslie, fresh food is highly digestible and results in smaller stools. The food is digested correctly and the nutrients are absorbed straight away.
Readers, does your dog suffer from chewing and dry, itchy skin? He may be allergic to his food.
Have a conversation with your veterinarian about the features and benefits of fresh-meat foods for your dog.
— Heloise
P.S. These foods are in a refrigerated case in the supermarket.
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.