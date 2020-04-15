Dear Readers: Here are some time-honored tips for the kitchen:
Keep cabbage odors at bay by adding 2 tablespoons of vinegar to the water in which it boils.
Lemon juice or vinegar added to cauliflower while it’s cooking will keep it snowy white.
Celery lost its crispness? Place it in a pan or bowl of cold water and add a slice of raw potato. Let it sit for a couple of hours in the refrigerator and it will regain its original crispness.
— Heloise
