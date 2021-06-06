Dear Heloise: I was at a big-box retailer this morning and saw the most adorable sight: a woman with a little dog in a zipped-up, self-contained stroller! These strollers are too cute!
— Helen R. in Oklahoma
Helen, aren’t they? These pet strollers have become popular, and they have many features and benefits. Let’s take a look.
Crafted as a baby stroller but designed specifically for small domestic animals, these strollers normally come fully assembled, and with a safety brake for the rear wheels. Other features?
A waterproof liner, because things happen.
Mesh windows for the side and front, to see and be seen.
Cup holders, seat belts, undercarriage basket for storage.
Prices can range from between about $50 to over $200. These strollers will allow you to safely take your dog or cat with you almost wherever you go.
Check with local ordinances and COVID regulations as to whether your furry friend can accompany you indoors, stroller or not.
— Heloise
Where to write: Email your questions and hints for Heloise to Heloise@Heloise.com.