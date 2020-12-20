Dear Readers: Shopping at the mall with a child in tow is a challenge. What are some safety hints? Let’s take a look:
Kids should know their full name, address and phone number. If they are too young, place a note securely in a pocket of their garment.
Never let a child go to the restroom by him- or herself, and don’t leave a child alone while you go.
If you get separated, have a meeting place. Make sure everyone knows and understands where it is.
Instill in the child this: The escalator is not a play ride. Check the child for untied shoes, hoodie strings, scarves, frayed jeans, etc., that could get caught in the teeth of those mechanical steps. Get on, hold the handrail, wait quietly to ascend or descend, and carefully step off.
Teach the child to look for a uniformed police officer or someone working at a store behind the counter. These folks can help if they get lost.
— Heloise
