Dear Heloise: I decided to keep some cash currency at home in my floor safe. After a couple of months, I opened the safe to retrieve some cash and realized the currency appeared to be damp. Is there anything I can do to keep this cash currency safe?
— Elisa Budman, Huntington Beach, Calif.
Elisa, place an open box of baking soda in the safe. Baking soda naturally absorbs moisture and also will help get rid of odor from mold and mildew.
You also can put silica gel packets on the bottom of your floor safe — you know, those little packets we get in new purses, luggage, vitamin bottles, etc. Either of these suggestions should take care of the dampness.
— Heloise
