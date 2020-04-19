Dear Heloise: I have a friend who actually teaches her dog to stick his head out the car window as she drives along at speeds of up to 65 mph. Would you write a hint for your readers why it is unsafe to have your dog’s head sticking out of an open car window at any speed? Thanks!
— Ruth F., Windcrest, Texas
Readers, there are several reasons why this is a terrible idea. The dog could fall out of the vehicle or be struck by rocks and other road waste, which can cause an eye injury. The dog should be secured in the back seat with no access to an open window.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks for Heloise to Heloise@Heloise.com.