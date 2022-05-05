Dear Heloise: I just read the wonderful parking hints submitted by R.B. and recalled a story from my youth. Years ago, when most cars were large, I pulled the car too far into the garage and planted the nose of Dad’s Oldsmobile into the garage sheetrock wall. To ensure it never happened again, he took a red and white fishing float and some fishing line and tacked it up from the garage ceiling. He hung it so that the float touched the windshield of the car right in front of the driver when it was time to stop the car. I never ran into the sheetrock again.
— J.C., via email
J.C., thanks for sharing that humorous and helpful tip! We had another reader write in about a similar solution to this problem
— Heloise
Dear Heloise: In your newspaper column, parking hints were being offered. Here is my suggestion for precisely parking a vehicle in a garage without hitting the wall: Have someone help position the car in initially, then take an orange plastic practice golf ball and attach a string to the ball and thumb-tack the other end to the ceiling. Adjust the length and position of the string so the ball just touches the windshield right in the driver’s line of sight. It works every time and is an inexpensive fix.
P.S. As a 68-year-old guy, I wanted to tell you that I have read your column for many years and thoroughly enjoy it.
— J.K., Benton, Ark.