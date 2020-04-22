Dear Heloise: I really enjoy your hints and recipes, especially the recipe for making cookies using a box of cake mix. Unfortunately, I have misplaced your recipe. Could you please reprint it?
— Margaret D., San Antonio, Texas
Margaret, the cookies from cake mix is one of our most often-requested recipes, so here it is:
You’ll need:
1 box cake mix
2 eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Mix ONLY the above ingredients in a large bowl until blended. Drop the batter by spoonsful onto an ungreased baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Put the baking sheet on a middle rack. Bake for 8-10 minutes. You must watch them carefully because they will brown quickly. Ovens vary, so stand by for the first batch.
FYI: Choose any flavor cake mix you’d like and add up to 1/4 cup of chopped nuts, raisins or chocolate chips.
— Heloise
