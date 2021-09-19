Dear Readers: If you have gotten a new pet or moved to a new city and you need to find a vet, here’s what the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals suggests. First, ask friends and family for a recommendation. Then you can check out the local clinic by making an appointment, without your pet. You can see what the vet clinic looks like, how current the equipment is and how clean it is. And find out if they have boarding and emergency hours. Chat with the staff. How friendly and professional are they? That way, you can decide if this is the place you want to take your pet.
— Heloise
