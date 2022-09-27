Dear Annie: Having a mother with dementia is challenging and brings out feelings of guilt and inadequacy. My mom was a sweet, wonderful woman, and we kept her home as long as possible. It became a question of her safety and the sanity of the family. It may not be financially feasible for everyone, but we finally admitted her to a memory unit.
