Dear Heloise: Dishwashers are the household appliances the U.S. is most interested in cleaning, and because they’re being used so often, they’re prone to scum and limescale buildup. However, a simple remedy of only two household ingredients is all you’ll need to have it looking and smelling as good as new. White vinegar and baking soda are two versatile (and natural) items probably tucked away in your pantry, so no need for expensive solutions.