Dear Annie: Every year, my husband and I, having no children of our own, travel several states away to spend a few days around Christmas with my sister and her husband and their grown children and grandchildren — a total of 13 to 15 in all.
Not everyone stays at her house, but we all gather there throughout the day and eat our meals there.
Even though the kids are pretty well-behaved and people help out with the cooking and cleaning, the hostess — my sister — gets very stressed out and generally ends up mad and upset.
Every year, I think I won’t go, because of the chaos. But I always end up going because I know the time is coming when this gathering won’t be possible.
How can I adjust my thinking so I can enjoy this event more? Or should I give myself permission to stay home?
— Not Really Enjoying Christmas
Dear Not Really Enjoying Christmas: You’re not alone. Many people find the holidays stressful, and family feuds often develop. In your case, the person who is really not enjoying Christmas is the one who is hosting and doing all the work.
Instead of judging your sister’s mood, why not talk to her beforehand and see how you can help? Maybe if she has her sister by her side, her spirits will lift and she won’t end up angry and upset.