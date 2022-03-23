Dear Heloise: It seems whenever I need to host a dinner and invite my husband’s co-workers and bosses, I get all flustered and make a mess of things. My husband’s job requires that we entertain more in the future, but I really worry that I’m too disorganized to make an event successful. I need help!
— Lana E., Quincy, Mass.
Lana, use the SMILE technique:
S: Set your table early in the day. That will be one less thing to worry about.
M: Menu. Plan well in advance what you’ll serve. Don’t do anything too complicated or something that you’ve never made before.
I: Invite a mix of interesting people if you can. Welcome newcomers.
L: Lists. Make lists of what you’ll serve and stick to it. Write it down and use it as a reminder. Make a list of all the things you need to do to get ready.
E: Enjoy yourself. Relax and remember to smile and have fun.
— Heloise