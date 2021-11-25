Dear Readers: While you are in the den or living room watching TV, don’t just sit there. Instead, when endless TV commercials come on, take those minutes to straighten up or clean up clutter and things that don’t need to be the room. It’s amazing what you can accomplish in a couple of minutes. Here’s are a few ideas:
Put back what needs to be in place, such as pillows or books.
Take out stacks of magazines or newspapers. You can go through them to clip articles you want to save or scan them to your computer.
If you head to the kitchen for more food or drink, take the dirty glasses or plates that need to be put in the dishwasher with you.
— Heloise
