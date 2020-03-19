Dear Heloise: Help! A few of our towels have a musty smell (including my favorite). Despite repeated washings, it won’t go away. What can I do?
— Tim, Omaha, Nebraska
Tim, sometimes odors linger even after washing, but here’s something you can try: Be sure to wash only a few towels at a time (don’t overstuff). Towels need to move around. Wash as usual, then add 1/2 cup of baking soda to the rinse cycle. This should help eliminate the musty odor. Avoid using fabric softener sheets. They will coat the towels and make them less absorbent.
FYI: To keep most white, bleachable clothes a little whiter and brighter, add 1/2 cup of baking soda along with the regular amount of chlorine bleach.
— Heloise
