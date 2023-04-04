Dear Annie: I very much enjoyed your recent column called “Doctor Who Knows” regarding parents’ cellphone use. I’m a mom to a merry band of beautiful young children. One of those children has Type 1 Diabetes in addition to other health-related problems that impact the care of his Type 1. We are privileged to live in a time where I can monitor his blood glucose 24/7 via a cellphone app, and keep track of active insulin in his system via another cellphone app.