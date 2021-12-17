Dear Heloise: Can you tell me how to unshrink a sweater? My brother gave me a beautiful Norwegian sweater from one of his Navy trips. It was washed without my knowledge, and now it feels like I’m wearing a child’s sweater.
Of course, I’m heartsick! Perhaps there is a remedy.
— Miriam S., Reading, Penn.
Miriam, try the following:
1. Fill a sink with lukewarm water and a capful of your hair conditioner.
2. Add the sweater and let it soak for 15 to 20 minutes.
3. Leave the sweater in the sink but drain the water out. Carefully squeeze the remaining water from the sweater. Do NOT rinse the sweater in clean water or wring it out. This is a very important part, so be careful.
4. Place the sweater on a clean towel and, as gently as you can, start stretching the sweater to its original size while the sweater is still wet. This might take some time. Keep it flat until the sweater is completely dry.
— Heloise