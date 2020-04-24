Dear Readers: Phone scams are now targeting seniors with specific scams designed to either frighten them or take advantage of their generosity. Here are some things to watch out for:
Unsolicited calls from someone posing as a family member who claims to be in an accident or in jail.
Unsolicited calls from charities. This is very prevalent after a disaster.
Calls offering free product trials, moneymaking schemes or debt reduction.
Unsolicited calls from someone claiming to be from a government agency or a large tech firm. The government or major companies rarely call unless you have contacted them first.
If you or family members are susceptible to phone scams, don’t be lured in. Just hang up!
— Heloise
