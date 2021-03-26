Dear Heloise: We recently had a very dangerous moment at our home. While cooking steaks on the grill (on the patio next to the house), somehow a spark must have flown up from a small breeze and caught the side of the house on fire. I ran for the fire extinguisher, and it took us about 10 to 15 minutes to figure out how to operate it. My neighbors turned on their hose and put out the fire, but it was a close call.
Please tell people that they need a fire extinguisher but they also need to know how to work the model they have, before there’s a fire. A house is more than just walls and floors. It’s memories and a refuge, and I shudder to think I might have lost it all in a fire!
— Margaret H., Miami, Fla.
