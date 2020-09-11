Dear Heloise: Some time ago you had a certain way to mix a sure cure to get rid of roaches using boric acid, I think. Please, I would like to read it again.
— Richard C., Long Beach, Calif.
Richard, gather 8 ounces of powdered boric acid, 1/2 cup of flour, 1/8 cup of sugar, 1/2 of a small onion (chopped), 1/4 cup of shortening or bacon drippings and enough water to form a soft dough.
First, mix the boric acid, flour and onion. Next, cream the shortening and sugar, and add the flour mixture to this. Blend well and add enough water to form a soft dough.
Shape into small balls and put around the house where you have seen roaches. If you place a few in an open sandwich bag, they’ll keep longer. Replace them when they dry out and become hard. Keep away from children and pets! — Heloise
