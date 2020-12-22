Dear Readers: A refresher on some holiday behaviors, from a firefighter in St. Louis, first printed last year:
Never burn wrapping paper in the fireplace. It burns quickly and can give off dangerous fumes due to chemicals used in manufacturing.
Ribbon is an extreme choking hazard. Keep away from pets and small children to avoid a trip to the ER or the emergency veterinarian.
Finally, and this should be obvious, but DO NOT use real candles on the Christmas tree, and don’t leave candles burning unattended.
— Heloise
