Dear Heloise: Going to the grocery store requires many precautions to keep everyone protected. Opening the plastic bags in the produce section is nearly impossible.
I keep a travel-size bottle of hand sanitizer in my pocket and dab a small amount of it on my fingers. Opening the bags then becomes a cinch, while adding a little extra protection while shopping.
— Connie Sharon, San Antonio
