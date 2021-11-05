Dear Heloise: I’ve gone to the same dental office for 64 years. The first dentist was always a couple of hours behind. When he sold his practice, the new dentist implemented the “5 minute rule.” If the patient is later than 5 minutes, he flat out refuses to see them! There are no exceptions, and the patient will have to reschedule their appointment, but so far it’s working!
— Michelle P., Oak Park, California
Michelle, a doctor’s or dentist’s time is valuable, and patients who are late can pose a problem for both the dentist/doctor and those who were on time. While his 5 minute rule might seem strict for some of his patients, I can understand his need to keep on schedule.
— Heloise