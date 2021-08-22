Dear Readers: During this difficult time, we had to change many of our shopping habits, and that’s true for how we cared for our pets. It was easier to have all kinds of goods delivered, including pet food. Now pet companies are offering subscription boxes of specific pet food for your pets that are delivered to your house. And on-demand pet grooming is growing. You can use an app to find a local, on-demand cat or dog groomer who will come to your doorstep. Check out these options. Your vet will be aware of these kinds of services, too.
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.