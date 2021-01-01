Dear Heloise: I do not take my cellphone in a restaurant so as not to be disturbed or disturb others. The guy at the next table did, and I overheard his conversation. When I was finished with my meal I gave him a napkin on which I had written down his name, address, phone number and Social Security number. Please encourage your readers to leave their cellphones in their vehicle.
— Richard T., via email
Richard, in my column I have warned readers repeatedly to never hand out personal info to strangers on the phone. I’ll go a step further and add never give out this sensitive information in a public place where you can be overheard. If you ignore this rule, you might one day find yourself the victim of a scam operation, with months ahead of aggravation as you try to straighten out your life and finances.
— Heloise
