Dear Heloise: My family loves deviled eggs, so I make them often. I’ve found the easiest and fastest way to make them is by putting the egg yolks and the other ingredients in a zippered bag. Then I mash all of them together, snip off the corner of the bag and squirt the filling into the egg whites. There’s no bowl to clean and the deviled eggs look decorative.
— Marie in Kentucky
