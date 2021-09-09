Dear Annie: Long story short, my husband has one sister who just thinks that she can do no wrong. “Kathy” and her husband are very strict with their kids and think we are not strict enough with ours. I hear through the grapevine that Kathy says nasty things about my parenting style. My daughter had a boyfriend when she was 14, and Kathy didn’t approve of that. But as long as her parents (us) know, then what does it matter to her? In my view, Kathy needs to tend to her own family, who are far from perfect — believe me. I just want her to mind her own business and keep her thoughts to herself because what we do at our house is under our roof. No one pays the bills here but my husband, and I couldn’t care less about what others think. Why does she think it’s her place to constantly criticize our family?
— Big Sigh
Dear Big Sigh: It’s interesting that you say you couldn’t care less what anyone thinks, when your entire letter says otherwise. Quit letting Kathy live rent-free in your head. Ask the messenger to stop relaying her supposed opinions to you. For all you know, this person could be mischaracterizing her statements just to gin up drama. In any case, you know that you’re taking care of your own, and that’s what matters.
