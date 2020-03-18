Dear Heloise: Recently we ate in a cafe that had the best pie. The meringue was 3 or 4 inches high. They said it was a secret recipe and wouldn’t give it to me. Do you have any idea how it is made?
— Rosemary F., via email
Rosemary, making a meringue-topped pie intimidates many cooks, but here are a few hints that should help make a perfect meringue. First, the egg whites should always be room temperature before beating, and use a minimum of three egg whites for each pie.
After the egg whites are beaten stiff but not dry, sprinkle 1/4 teaspoon of cream of tartar and a dash of salt on top and beat slightly. Then slowly add 3 level tablespoons of sugar for each egg white in the bowl, beating all the while.
When you top the pie with meringue, always have the meringue touching the edges of the pie crust to help prevent shrinking.
Put the pie on the middle shelf of the oven so it will brown evenly and the points or swirls of meringue won’t get burned.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.