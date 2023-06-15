Dear Annie: I’m feeling torn between pursuing my dream and maintaining my financial stability. I have a job as an accountant making six figures, but it’s boring work — so boring that I dread getting out of bed every morning. The days go by slowly, and I find myself living for the weekend.
